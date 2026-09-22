Why Reinsurance Could Become DeFi’s Best Collateral | Ryan Connor & Ayyan Rahman

Is reinsurance becoming DeFi’s most useful collateral?





This week, we're joined by Ryan Connor of RockawayX and Ayyan Rahman of OnRe as we examine how ONyc turns institution-only reinsurance into composable onchain yield.





We explore uncorrelated premiums, Kamino leverage, catastrophe risk, and why tokenization only matters when it adds real utility. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

04:15 How Does Onchain Reinsurance Work?

09:43 Why Is Reinsurance Yield Different?

14:38 Where Does The Yield Come From?

20:47 Turning Reinsurance Into DeFi Collateral

26:47 What Could Wipe Out Your Yield?

34:35 Can AI Improve Insurance Underwriting?

37:53 Does DeFi Leverage Add New Risks?

42:45 How Big Can Onchain Reinsurance Get?

46:28 Scaling Beyond Solana

50:57 Which RWAs Actually Belong Onchain?





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› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

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› Ayyan – https://x.com/Ayyanrahman

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial. advice.Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.