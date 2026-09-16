Is crypto’s latest cooldown a warning or the setup for its next leg higher?





This week, we examine where lasting strength is emerging as speculation fades across onchain markets.





We explore Robinhood Chain’s growing influence, Uniswap’s resurgence, composable leveraged products, and the uncertain case for stablecoin chains. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:57 Can Crypto Break The Holding Pattern?

04:54 Will The Clarity Act Pass?

08:51 Is Robinhood Chain Already Cooling?

11:58 Is The Meme-Equity Meta Here To Stay?

17:03 Ads (Token 2049)

17:57 Is Uniswap Robinhood’s Biggest Winner?

25:15 Who Wins Robinhood’s Lending Race?

35:38 Can Onchain Perps Compete?

43:22 The Hidden Tokenized Equity Trade

48:58 Do Stablecoin Chains Need To Exist?

58:07 Closing Thoughts





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.