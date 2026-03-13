In today's episode we discuss a major DeFi trading error involving a $50M Aave swap with extreme slippage, debate responsibility between users and front-end design, analyze Pump.fun’s potential multichain expansion and launchpad economics, and examine ACX’s plan to convert its token structure into equity to enable partnerships and possible acquisition.





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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:16 ) Aave Swap

( 14:31 ) Pump.fun

( 31:42 ) ACX

( 43:06 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.