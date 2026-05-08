In this episode, we discuss shifting dynamics in crypto infrastructure, including Base moving away from Optimism, the evolving Layer 2 landscape, MegaETH’s business model, and Jito’s expansion into trading products with JTX. We also cover tokenized equities on Solana, frontend vs. backend monetization strategies, and Coinbase’s layoffs and earnings miss.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:22 ) Base Leaves Optimism

( 5:31 ) L2 Winners And Losers

( 10:01 ) MegaETH’s Revenue Play

( 14:06 ) JTX Goes Upstack

( 35:11 ) Coinbase’s Rough Week

( 45:43 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.