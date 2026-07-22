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CLARITY, Base Vs Robinhood & Bitcoin Bottoming?

Will crypto’s winners be the platforms that own users or the chains beneath them?


This week, we dig into Robinhood Chain data and why distribution could reshape where crypto’s value accrues.


We also discuss CLARITY odds and potential market impact, memecoins as retail onboarding, Base’s identity crisis, more Strategy sales, whether Bitcoin is finally bottoming & more. Enjoy!



TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:30 Will CLARITY Move Markets?

08:41 Robinhood Chain Finds Early Traction

12:19 Pons Winning The Launchpad Wars?

15:40 Will Robinhood Chain Hurt Solana?

22:04 fomo Owns The Crypto User

27:48 How Robinhood Monetizes Its Chain

33:44 Can Robinhood Chain Overtake Base?

41:45 Is Bitcoin Forming A Bottom?

49:03 Ethereum’s Value Accrual Problem



FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Carlos – https://x.com/0xcarlosg

› Ryan – https://x.com/AvgJoesCrypto

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks



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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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