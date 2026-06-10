A Farewell to Boccaccio
In Boccaccio’s final episode, a rotating group of guests joined throughout the show to share their perspectives and send him off. We covered the recent cryptocurrency market downturn, Zcash’s sharp decline, Bitcoin ETF outflows, MicroStrategy’s strategy and tokenized products, DeFi lending dynamics, Hyperliquid-related flows, token transparency initiatives, blockchain adoption challenges, and investment views across lending, infrastructure, and exchange-related crypto assets.
Thanks for tuning in!
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.
--
Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres
Follow James Christoph: https://x.com/JamesChristoph
Follow Noah: https://x.com/TraderNoah
Follow Jim: https://x.com/VelvetMilkman
Follow Ian: https://x.com/Ian_Unsworth
Follow Aryan: https://x.com/Aryonchain
Follow Matt: https://x.com/mcasto_
Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg
Follow Toma: https://x.com/toma_adv
Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_
Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio
--
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38
Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt
Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Timestamps:
(0:00) Introduction
(1:06) Carlos & Toma
(13:03) Matt & Aryan
(29:25) Ian & Jim
(47:06) James & Noah
(1:04:47) Closing Comments
--
Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place
Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/
Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter
--
Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.