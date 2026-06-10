In Boccaccio’s final episode, a rotating group of guests joined throughout the show to share their perspectives and send him off. We covered the recent cryptocurrency market downturn, Zcash’s sharp decline, Bitcoin ETF outflows, MicroStrategy’s strategy and tokenized products, DeFi lending dynamics, Hyperliquid-related flows, token transparency initiatives, blockchain adoption challenges, and investment views across lending, infrastructure, and exchange-related crypto assets.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:06 ) Carlos & Toma

( 13:03 ) Matt & Aryan

( 29:25 ) Ian & Jim

( 47:06 ) James & Noah

( 1:04:47 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.