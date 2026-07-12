Can crypto finally solve the disconnect between product success and token value?

This week, we explore why Venice AI's equity raise reignited the token-versus-equity debate, what it reveals about crypto capital formation, and why better disclosures may be the industry's next major unlock.

We also discuss Strategy's recovery, Robinhood Chain's launch, Venice's AI growth, MetaDAO's ownership model, and which tokens could benefit most from the next wave of onchain adoption. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:05 Bitcoin & Strategy Turning Bullish?

06:03 Venice AI’s Growth Engine

10:53 The Demand For Private AI

15:35 Venice’s Token Equity Divide

23:53 Crypto’s Disclosure Problem

34:01 Do You Choose Token Or Equity?

37:51 Fixing Tokenholder Alignment

45:00 Robinhood Chain Arrives

57:25 Final Thoughts









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.