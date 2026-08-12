Pump’s Bull Case, Fomo’s Social Moat & Crypto’s Consumer Layer
Is the next onchain bull market already taking shape?
This week, we unpack Pump’s resurgence and Fomo’s explosive growth as social trading brings users back onchain.
We debate Pump’s buybacks and token value, Fomo’s social moat, where crypto infrastructure captures value, and whether trading can become social media. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:46 Pump’s Bull Case
08:24 Are Pump’s Revenues Real?
13:33 Pump’s Buyback Debate
23:58 The Best Pump Pair Trade
31:19 Fomo’s Breakout Growth
39:12 Fomo’s Social Trading Vision
44:17 When Social Trading Becomes Gambling
50:03 Get Your DAS Tickets!
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EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests. mayhold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.