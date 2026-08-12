Is the next onchain bull market already taking shape?





This week, we unpack Pump’s resurgence and Fomo’s explosive growth as social trading brings users back onchain.





We debate Pump’s buybacks and token value, Fomo’s social moat, where crypto infrastructure captures value, and whether trading can become social media. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:46 Pump’s Bull Case

08:24 Are Pump’s Revenues Real?

13:33 Pump’s Buyback Debate

23:58 The Best Pump Pair Trade

31:19 Fomo’s Breakout Growth

39:12 Fomo’s Social Trading Vision

44:17 When Social Trading Becomes Gambling

50:03 Get Your DAS Tickets!





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› Ryan – https://x.com/AvgJoesCrypto

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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests. mayhold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.