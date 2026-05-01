In this episode, we’re joined by Hersch and Aurelius from World Markets to break down their vision for a fully onchain exchange. We cover the Atlas risk engine, unified perp, spot, and lending markets, fixed-rate lending, MegaETH infrastructure, ADL limitations, market structure design, and what’s next for the platform.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:04 ) Why Build on MegaETH?

( 3:42 ) Gas Costs and L2s

( 6:00 ) Appchain Tradeoffs

( 8:57 ) Atlas Risk Engine

( 16:25 ) Fixed-Rate Lending

( 19:55 ) Why No ADL?

( 30:08 ) Listings and GTM

( 37:07 ) Stablecoin Concerns

( 39:37 ) What’s Next

( 44:00 ) How Hersch Joined World Markets

( 48:00 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.