Can Aerodrome Become Ethereum’s Dominant Spot Exchange? | Alexander Cutler
Will Aerodrome become the definitive onchain spot exchange?
This week, we're joined by Dromos Labs CEO, Alexander Cutler, to unpack MetaDEX03, Aerodrome’s multi-chain expansion, and the model Alex believes can win across Ethereum and beyond.
We discuss MEV capture, tokenized RWAs and FX, LP economics, and why maximum value redistribution could be crypto’s strongest competitive moat. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:45 MetaDEX 3 Upgrade
06:22 Why Arc Is Different
12:49 Aerodrome Takes On Ethereum
21:11 The Case For Full Redistribution
27:39 Capturing MEV For Liquidity Providers
34:11 Tokenized Assets Moving Onchain
39:23 AMMs Vs Prop Liquidity
46:06 What The CLARITY Act Changes
51:11 Why Token Transparency Matters
59:38 Why The Bear Market Misleads
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› Dromos – https://x.com/DromosLabs
› Aerodrome – https://x.com/AerodromeFi
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.