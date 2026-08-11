home

podcasts

0xResearch

ep.

/

Can Aerodrome Become Ethereum’s Dominant Spot Exchange? | Alexander Cutler

Will Aerodrome become the definitive onchain spot exchange?


This week, we're joined by Dromos Labs CEO, Alexander Cutler, to unpack MetaDEX03, Aerodrome’s multi-chain expansion, and the model Alex believes can win across Ethereum and beyond.


We discuss MEV capture, tokenized RWAs and FX, LP economics, and why maximum value redistribution could be crypto’s strongest competitive moat. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:45 MetaDEX 3 Upgrade

06:22 Why Arc Is Different

12:49 Aerodrome Takes On Ethereum

21:11 The Case For Full Redistribution

27:39 Capturing MEV For Liquidity Providers

34:11 Tokenized Assets Moving Onchain

39:23 AMMs Vs Prop Liquidity

46:06 What The CLARITY Act Changes

51:11 Why Token Transparency Matters

59:38 Why The Bear Market Misleads


FOLLOW THE GUEST

› Alex – https://x.com/wagmiAlexander

› Dromos – https://x.com/DromosLabs

› Aerodrome – https://x.com/AerodromeFi


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place


Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary