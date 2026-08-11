Will Aerodrome become the definitive onchain spot exchange?





This week, we're joined by Dromos Labs CEO, Alexander Cutler, to unpack MetaDEX03, Aerodrome’s multi-chain expansion, and the model Alex believes can win across Ethereum and beyond.





We discuss MEV capture, tokenized RWAs and FX, LP economics, and why maximum value redistribution could be crypto’s strongest competitive moat. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:45 MetaDEX 3 Upgrade

06:22 Why Arc Is Different

12:49 Aerodrome Takes On Ethereum

21:11 The Case For Full Redistribution

27:39 Capturing MEV For Liquidity Providers

34:11 Tokenized Assets Moving Onchain

39:23 AMMs Vs Prop Liquidity

46:06 What The CLARITY Act Changes

51:11 Why Token Transparency Matters

59:38 Why The Bear Market Misleads





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› Alex – https://x.com/wagmiAlexander

› Dromos – https://x.com/DromosLabs

› Aerodrome – https://x.com/AerodromeFi





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› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

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EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.