Robinhood REV Explosion, Is Pump Losing Its Grip & Zcash Vs Bitcoin

Is crypto’s bull market just getting started or already winding down?





This week, we unpack whether the ongoing onchain surge is sustainable and whether Robinhood Chain represents a lasting shift or just another speculative spike.





We explore Robinhood’s insane REV growth, stock-backed meme coins, Pump Fun’s competitive threat, and Zcash’s resurgence as a Bitcoin alternative. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Sentiment Check

02:15 Robinhood Chain’s Revenue Explosion

08:56 Are These Fees Sustainable?

15:52 Will Memes Unlock Tokenized Stocks?

22:10 Is Robinhood The Final Boss?

28:27 Ads (Token 2049, DAS Asia)

29:21 Can Pump Fight Back?

38:28 Is Pump Facing Do Or Die?

45:24 Why Zcash Is Surging

53:40 Can Bitcoin Survive Quantum Risk?

56:54 What’s On Our Radar?





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› Ryan – https://x.com/AvgJoesCrypto

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto.

Get your TOKEN2049 tickets here: https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=0xresearch&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.