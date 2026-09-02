Crypto’s retail engine is turning back on, but can this new wave of onchain activity actually sustain itself?





This week, the crew breaks down why Robinhood Chain, the meme-tokenized equity meta, and social trading are emerging as major growth drivers for crypto.





We also dig into Uniswap’s surge, FOMO’s breakout potential, Ethena’s token reset, and whether crypto DATs can make a comeback. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Sentiment Check

03:45 Why Robinhood Trenches Are Exploding

10:10 Does The Meme-Equity Meta Have Legs?

16:17 Do Tokenized Equities Really Matter?

20:28 Is Robinhood Chain Priced In?

24:30 Ads (Token2049)

25:23 Can Base Catch Robinhood Chain?

28:48 Uniswap’s Robinhood Breakout

35:09 Is FOMO Crypto’s Breakout App?

49:02 Ethena Makes ENA Investable Again

56:25 Are Crypto DATs Back?

01:00:27 What Matters Into Year-End?





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.