Crypto's future belongs to the few protocols that create real value, while nearly every other token is destined to fail.





This week, the team explores why Hyperliquid keeps gaining momentum while most crypto tokens continue to disappoint, and what that says about the industry's future.





They discuss Hyperliquid's growing role in price discovery, the TradeXYZ controversy and its importance to the ecosystem, why altcoins keep failing, and whether crypto can fix its broken token market. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:34 The AI Leverage Blowup

03:39 Hyperliquid’s SK Hynix Liquidations

08:21 RWAs Take Over Hyperliquid

12:42 Trade.xyz Rumors And HYPE FUD

21:24 Hyperliquid’s Weekend Price Discovery

29:18 Why Most Tokens Lose Everything

43:22 Stop Chasing Altcoin Winners

48:28 Are Tokens Still Overvalued?

55:17 What The Bulls Are Watching





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› Carlos – https://x.com/0xcarlosg

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› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.