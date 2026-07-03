In this episode, we discuss Strategy's updated capital framework, the launch of Open Standard's consortium-backed stablecoin, Robinhood's latest crypto product announcements, Hyperliquid's priority fee model and revenue potential, and the evolution of trading activity on Solana, including tokenized equities, meme coins, and broader market structure trends.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:21 ) Strategy’s Bitcoin Backstop

( 10:04 ) Open Standard Stablecoin Launch

( 16:28 ) Robinhood's Crypto Expansion

( 25:40 ) Hyperliquid Priority Fees Explained

( 37:09 ) Solana's Meme Coin Revival

( 42:21 ) Why Meme Coins Lost Appeal

( 49:08 ) Tokenized Equities vs. Memes

( 51:24 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Luke, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.