Crypto’s next breakthrough could come from fundamentally rethinking how companies are built, funded, and governed.





This week, we’re joined by Michael Rinko from Colosseum to explore how MetaDAO, Colosseum, and Solana are reshaping startup formation, governance, and distribution.





We discuss futarchy, internet capital markets, tokenized equities, AI-powered builders, and where consumer crypto goes next. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:42 How MetaDAO Won Early Conviction

06:45 Can Futarchy Replace Token Voting?

17:08 Who Should Raise On MetaDAO?

27:14 Why MetaDAO Built A Community

30:47 What Builders Are Shipping Now

34:18 From Hackathons To Token Funding

37:55 Can Ore Actually Go Up?

43:52 Is Ore A Store Of Value?

47:34 AI Changes Who Can Build

50:48 Why Tokenized Equities Matter

54:06 Consumer Crypto’s Next Breakout





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Carlos – https://x.com/0xcarlosg

› Michael – https://x.com/mrinko

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.