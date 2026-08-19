Can MetaDAO Reinvent Crypto Capital Formation?
Crypto’s next breakthrough could come from fundamentally rethinking how companies are built, funded, and governed.
This week, we’re joined by Michael Rinko from Colosseum to explore how MetaDAO, Colosseum, and Solana are reshaping startup formation, governance, and distribution.
We discuss futarchy, internet capital markets, tokenized equities, AI-powered builders, and where consumer crypto goes next. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:42 How MetaDAO Won Early Conviction
06:45 Can Futarchy Replace Token Voting?
17:08 Who Should Raise On MetaDAO?
27:14 Why MetaDAO Built A Community
30:47 What Builders Are Shipping Now
34:18 From Hackathons To Token Funding
37:55 Can Ore Actually Go Up?
43:52 Is Ore A Store Of Value?
47:34 AI Changes Who Can Build
50:48 Why Tokenized Equities Matter
54:06 Consumer Crypto’s Next Breakout
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› Michael – https://x.com/mrinko
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EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.