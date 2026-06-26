In this episode we discuss Strategy’s financing approach and Bitcoin market dynamics, the rise of tokenized equities on Solana, evolving onchain market structure and trading infrastructure, competition among tokenized stock issuers, investment implications for related protocols, and indicators that could signal a potential Bitcoin cycle bottom.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:16 ) Strategy’s Bitcoin Stress

( 8:07 ) BitMine’s Preferred Bet

( 12:37 ) BNB Investor Relations Dashboard

( 13:27 ) Solana Equity Volumes Surge

( 21:17 ) PropAMMs vs Pools

( 31:51 ) SpaceX Leads Tokenized Stocks

( 35:27 ) Equities Flip Memes

( 43:42 ) Equity Perps Hit Highs

( 47:48 ) Trading the Equity Boom

( 59:18 ) Bitcoin Cycle Bottom?

( 1:01:45 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Luke, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.