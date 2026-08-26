The Bulls Are Back: Treasury Intervention, SEC Crypto Rules & Trump Says Hyperliquid

The crypto mood flipped almost overnight. What changed?





This week, Marc and Nick join to break down the catalysts behind crypto’s sharp sentiment reversal and whether they can sustain a broader recovery.





We explore Treasury intervention in the bond market, the SEC’s new crypto framework, President Trump name dropping Hyperliquid, and whether ICOs could replace airdrops. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:03 Is Treasury Controlling The Curve?

13:36 Crypto’s New Capital Formation Rules

24:48 Is CLARITY Still Needed?

29:24 Who Wins From New Regulation?

33:25 Are ICOs Coming Back?

39:45 Are Airdrops About To Die?

43:37 Can Hyperliquid Go Mainstream?

49:56 Is The Crypto Bottom In?





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EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.