In this episode we’re joined by Shaundadevens & Carlos to discuss market volatility, reported scrutiny of Hyperliquid, Coinbase’s partnership and revenue-sharing structure with Hyperliquid, stablecoin distribution dynamics involving USDC, prediction market activity, HIP-4 outcome markets, Cerebras related trading discussions, and broader analysis of Sky, USDS, Spark, and crypto revenue models.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:13 ) Hyperliquid And Coinbase Shakeup

( 10:21 ) Native Markets Transition

( 16:29 ) Stablecoin Deals Beyond Hyperliquid

( 24:26 ) Cerebras Pre-IPO Frenzy

( 32:05 ) HIP-4 Outcome Markets

( 38:55 ) Spinning Up Prediction Markets

( 45:52 ) Sky, USDS, And Spark

( 56:03 ) Sky Revenue Distribution

( 1:03:48 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.