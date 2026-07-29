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Trading CLARITY, Bitcoin Bottom Signal, Are Vaults Securities & The Onchain Revival

Crypto’s regulatory window is closing, but is the market already finding its floor?


This week, Ryan and Marc join Luke to weigh fading CLARITY Act odds and surprise upside trades against broader signs that crypto may be approaching its cyclical low.


They also unpack SEC scrutiny of DeFi vaults, Aave versus Morpho, Bitcoin’s multi-year bottom signal, and why Fake World Assets could revive onchain experimentation. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:46 Can The CLARITY Act Pass?

06:31 Trading A CLARITY Upside Surprise

16:08 Are DeFi Vaults Securities?

21:04 Aave Versus Morpho

26:31 Has Bitcoin Found Its Bottom?

39:49 Inside Fake World Assets

54:29 The Onchain Revival


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› Ryan – https://x.com/AvgJoesCrypto

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place


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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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