Our Journey

Understanding where Blockworks began helps explain who we are today — and where we’re headed.

Founded in 2018 by Jason Yanowitz and Michael Ippolito, Blockworks started as an events company bringing institutional investors into the emerging blockchain ecosystem. What began as small industry meetups has since grown into a crypto data and software platform serving professionals, investors, and institutions worldwide.

Today, our offerings span investor relations and advisory services, institutional-grade data and research from top crypto analysts, and trusted newsletters and podcasts. We still convene the industry through high-impact events, including our flagship Digital Asset Summit.

Throughout our journey, we’ve remained true to our founding principles: delivering exceptional information, fostering genuine community, and upholding integrity in everything we do.

Now a remote-first team spread across multiple countries, we are united by our mission to make crypto more transparent.

Hear From Our Founders

We invite you to listen to a few podcasts from our founders, Michael Ippolito and Jason Yanowitz. Hear more about their vision, valuable insights, and how Blockworks went from an idea to where we are today.

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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Latest Research

Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.

by Sam Schubert

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Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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