Permies: Permissionless NFTs

View the collection on OpenSea

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About

Your Permie is your VIP Pass to Permissionless 2022. May 17-19 2022, Blockworks partnered with Coinbase and Bankless to take over Palm Beach for the web3 cultural event of the year. Thank you to our holders and supporters who attended and made it an unforgettable experience – we’re already looking ahead to delivering even more value for Permissionless 2023.

Utility

🌟 One VIP ticket to Permissionless 2022

🌴 One Lifetime Permissionless Pass (valid beginning in 2023)

🎟 Skip the line – VIP entrance to Permissionless

Meet Permies

Permies are Web2 workers, grinding away at their day jobs and yearning for a better future – one filled with financial freedom, world travel, and like-minded frens. While passing time browsing Blockworks’ website, 555 Permies are launched down a Web3 rabbit hole and find themselves in a fully Permissionless future.

Meet the artist.

3D Print Guy has been a 3D artist for over 15 years. He gave up the glamorous rock star life of computer science to join up Pixar and has had a fun career working for Pixar, Sony, and Netflix. In early 2021, he landed in the NFT space with the intention of creating fun, story-packed animations for all of Web3.

Distribution

  • A total supply of 555 Ethereum-based Permies find themselves down the Web3 rabbit hole
  • 55 Permies will be allocated to the Blockworks team, Bankless team, and the artist
  • 500 will be available for the public
  • Pre-sale: Blockworks newsletter subscribersDiscord members and Permissionless ticket registrants will get early access to a pre-sale mint on March 29th at 4:00 pm ET
  • Public mint is on March 31st at 4:00 pm ET
  • NFTs will be minted directly to your wallet for self-custody and ownership

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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