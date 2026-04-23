Financial Disclosures

Blockworks is committed to maintaining a standard of transparent and non-biased coverage of the digital asset ecosystem.

As part of our mission to provide investors and financial service firms with the best source of information for cryptoassets, and to avoid any potential bias or conflict of interest, it is important for Blockworks to maintain the same standard of transparency that we demand from our industry. That is why our data, research, advisory and media teams have implemented a disclosure policy around personal crypto holdings.

On this page, you will find a list of disclosures from Blockworks employees. Any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets will be listed next to the employee’s name.

If “Yes” is indicated, it means they have an ownership interest in the listed asset valued at $5,000 or more. If they selected “No”, it does not mean they do not own the asset. It means their ownership interest is less than $5,000 in value.

These numbers will be updated on a monthly basis. April 2026 disclosures below, updated April 3:

Blockworks Data

Name Tokens NFTs Crypto Equities Cristian Soto ETH No No Chiang Yue Jun SOL No No Jack Mandin AAVE No No Jacob Sharples No No No Rod ETH, AAVE, DOLO, CHART, ENA, ASTER, HYPE, XRP, USDC, PHNIX No HOOD Ryan Herlihy LINK, DOGE, SDL, ETH No HOOD San Yong Seah HYPE Hypurr No Troy Harris FLUID No No Victor Pham SOL, BTC SMB IBIT, BSOL Zook ETH No No

Blockworks Research

Name Tokens NFTs Crypto Equities Boccaccio BTC, HYPE No No Carlos Gonzalez Campo HYPE, META, DRV, KMNO MadLads, BadKids No Daniel Shapiro BTC No No Kunal Doshi BTC, HYPE, PENDLE Pudgy Penguins HOOD Luke Leasure BTC No TSLA Macauley Peterson JLP No No Marc Arjoon BTC, ETH, SOL No No Nick Carpinito sUSDai No No Sam Schubert HYPE, SOL, SUI, PUMP, ZEC No IREN, GLXY Shaunda Devens HYPE, KNTQ, vHYPE, BTC, USDai, USDT No No

Blockworks Advisory

Name Tokens NFTs Crypto Equities Anastasiia Zbandut USDC, USDT, ETH, SOL No No Carolina Goldstein No No No Darren Mims KMNO, SOL, BTC No No Eric Diaz BTC, HYPE No No Joe Cho BTC, SOL, PUMP, ORE No No Marco Cupillari HYPE, BTC, USDT, EURC, USDC Chromie Squigglie No Robert Burkhart No No No Silvio Busonero EUL, MORPHO, AAVE, ETH, SOL, META No No Toma HYPE No No

Blockworks Media

Name Tokens NFTs Crypto Equities Byron Gilliam No No No Danny K. No No HOOD, IBIT David Canellis No No No Felix Jauvin ETH, XPL, HOME, ENA No No Jason Yanowitz BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE, XRP, AVAX NodeMonkes, MadLads, Pudgy Penguin, Tensorians, CryptoDickButts, BadKids, Infinex Patrons COIN, HOOD, GLXY, AVAT Michael Ippolito BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, RNDR, TAO, VIRTUALS, DEGEN, IMX, MIPPO Pudgy Penguins, Tensorians, MadLads, Bad Kids No

Angel Investments

Name Angel Investments Jason Yanowitz 3F, AllianceDAO, Allora, Andrena, Arch, Asset Reality, Astria, Axel, Beehiiv, Cap, Concrete/Blueprint, DFlow, Doormat, DoubleZero, Eco, Ejara, Ellipsis/Atlas, Fantasy, Fluent, Friktion, Galleon, GamerGains, Geneva, Helius, Infinex, The Invention Network, Inversion, Jito, Kado, Kinto, Kintsu, Lootbase, Meow, Monad, Movement, Omega/Juice, Opinions.fun, OuterSignal, Pear Protocol, PleasrDAO, Olive (fmr Polysynth), Rio (acq Eigen), River, Rome, Ryze, SkyTrade, Ultra, Uranium Digital, Valiant Michael Ippolito 3F, Astria, Ellipsis/Atlas, Delta, Sorella Labs, Helius, Jito, Monad, Rio (acq Eigen), Solayer, Ryze, Succinct, Stride, Garden

*This person was on leave or taking PTO during disclosure collection. Disclosure data will be collected and updated when the staff member returns to work.