Financial Disclosures

Blockworks is committed to maintaining a standard of transparent and non-biased coverage of the digital asset ecosystem.
As part of our mission to provide investors and financial service firms with the best source of information for cryptoassets, and to avoid any potential bias or conflict of interest, it is important for Blockworks to maintain the same standard of transparency that we demand from our industry. That is why our data, research, advisory and media teams have implemented a disclosure policy around personal crypto holdings.
On this page, you will find a list of disclosures from Blockworks employees. Any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets will be listed next to the employee’s name.
If “Yes” is indicated, it means they have an ownership interest in the listed asset valued at $5,000 or more. If they selected “No”, it does not mean they do not own the asset. It means their ownership interest is less than $5,000 in value.
These numbers will be updated on a monthly basis. April 2026 disclosures below, updated April 3:
Blockworks Data
|Name
|Tokens
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Cristian Soto
|ETH
|No
|No
|Chiang Yue Jun
|SOL
|No
|No
|Jack Mandin
|AAVE
|No
|No
|Jacob Sharples
|No
|No
|No
|Rod
|ETH, AAVE, DOLO, CHART, ENA, ASTER, HYPE, XRP, USDC, PHNIX
|No
|HOOD
|Ryan Herlihy
|LINK, DOGE, SDL, ETH
|No
|HOOD
|San Yong Seah
|HYPE
|Hypurr
|No
|Troy Harris
|FLUID
|No
|No
|Victor Pham
|SOL, BTC
|SMB
|IBIT, BSOL
|Zook
|ETH
|No
|No
Blockworks Research
|Name
|Tokens
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Boccaccio
|BTC, HYPE
|No
|No
|Carlos Gonzalez Campo
|HYPE, META, DRV, KMNO
|MadLads, BadKids
|No
|Daniel Shapiro
|BTC
|No
|No
|Kunal Doshi
|BTC, HYPE, PENDLE
|Pudgy Penguins
|HOOD
|Luke Leasure
|BTC
|No
|TSLA
|Macauley Peterson
|JLP
|No
|No
|Marc Arjoon
|BTC, ETH, SOL
|No
|No
|Nick Carpinito
|sUSDai
|No
|No
|Sam Schubert
|HYPE, SOL, SUI, PUMP, ZEC
|No
|IREN, GLXY
|Shaunda Devens
|HYPE, KNTQ, vHYPE, BTC, USDai, USDT
|No
|No
Blockworks Advisory
|Name
|Tokens
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Anastasiia Zbandut
|USDC, USDT, ETH, SOL
|No
|No
|Carolina Goldstein
|No
|No
|No
|Darren Mims
|KMNO, SOL, BTC
|No
|No
|Eric Diaz
|BTC, HYPE
|No
|No
|Joe Cho
|BTC, SOL, PUMP, ORE
|No
|No
|Marco Cupillari
|HYPE, BTC, USDT, EURC, USDC
|Chromie Squigglie
|No
|Robert Burkhart
|No
|No
|No
|Silvio Busonero
|EUL, MORPHO, AAVE, ETH, SOL, META
|No
|No
|Toma
|HYPE
|No
|No
Blockworks Media
|Name
|Tokens
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Byron Gilliam
|No
|No
|No
|Danny K.
|No
|No
|HOOD, IBIT
|David Canellis
|No
|No
|No
|Felix Jauvin
|ETH, XPL, HOME, ENA
|No
|No
|Jason Yanowitz
|BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE, XRP, AVAX
|NodeMonkes, MadLads, Pudgy Penguin, Tensorians, CryptoDickButts, BadKids, Infinex Patrons
|COIN, HOOD, GLXY, AVAT
|Michael Ippolito
|BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, RNDR, TAO, VIRTUALS, DEGEN, IMX, MIPPO
|Pudgy Penguins, Tensorians, MadLads, Bad Kids
|No
Angel Investments
|Name
|Angel Investments
|Jason Yanowitz
|3F, AllianceDAO, Allora, Andrena, Arch, Asset Reality, Astria, Axel, Beehiiv, Cap, Concrete/Blueprint, DFlow, Doormat, DoubleZero, Eco, Ejara, Ellipsis/Atlas, Fantasy, Fluent, Friktion, Galleon, GamerGains, Geneva, Helius, Infinex, The Invention Network, Inversion, Jito, Kado, Kinto, Kintsu, Lootbase, Meow, Monad, Movement, Omega/Juice, Opinions.fun, OuterSignal, Pear Protocol, PleasrDAO, Olive (fmr Polysynth), Rio (acq Eigen), River, Rome, Ryze, SkyTrade, Ultra, Uranium Digital, Valiant
|Michael Ippolito
|3F, Astria, Ellipsis/Atlas, Delta, Sorella Labs, Helius, Jito, Monad, Rio (acq Eigen), Solayer, Ryze, Succinct, Stride, Garden
*This person was on leave or taking PTO during disclosure collection. Disclosure data will be collected and updated when the staff member returns to work.