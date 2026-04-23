Financial Disclosures

Blockworks is committed to maintaining a standard of transparent and non-biased coverage of the digital asset ecosystem.

As part of our mission to provide investors and financial service firms with the best source of information for cryptoassets, and to avoid any potential bias or conflict of interest, it is important for Blockworks to maintain the same standard of transparency that we demand from our industry. That is why our data, research, advisory and media teams have implemented a disclosure policy around personal crypto holdings.

On this page, you will find a list of disclosures from Blockworks employees. Any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets will be listed next to the employee’s name.

If “Yes” is indicated, it means they have an ownership interest in the listed asset valued at $5,000 or more. If they selected “No”, it does not mean they do not own the asset. It means their ownership interest is less than $5,000 in value.

These numbers will be updated on a monthly basis. April 2026 disclosures below, updated April 3:

Blockworks Data

NameTokensNFTsCrypto Equities
Cristian SotoETHNoNo
Chiang Yue JunSOLNoNo
Jack MandinAAVENoNo
Jacob SharplesNoNoNo
RodETH, AAVE, DOLO, CHART, ENA, ASTER, HYPE, XRP, USDC, PHNIXNoHOOD
Ryan HerlihyLINK, DOGE, SDL, ETHNoHOOD
San Yong SeahHYPEHypurrNo
Troy HarrisFLUIDNoNo
Victor PhamSOL, BTCSMBIBIT, BSOL
ZookETHNoNo

Blockworks Research

NameTokensNFTsCrypto Equities
BoccaccioBTC, HYPENoNo
Carlos Gonzalez CampoHYPE, META, DRV, KMNOMadLads, BadKidsNo
Daniel ShapiroBTCNoNo
Kunal DoshiBTC, HYPE, PENDLEPudgy PenguinsHOOD
Luke LeasureBTCNoTSLA
Macauley PetersonJLPNoNo
Marc ArjoonBTC, ETH, SOLNoNo
Nick CarpinitosUSDaiNoNo
Sam SchubertHYPE, SOL, SUI, PUMP, ZECNoIREN, GLXY
Shaunda DevensHYPE, KNTQ, vHYPE, BTC, USDai, USDTNoNo

Blockworks Advisory

NameTokensNFTsCrypto Equities
Anastasiia ZbandutUSDC, USDT, ETH, SOLNoNo
Carolina GoldsteinNoNoNo
Darren MimsKMNO, SOL, BTCNoNo
Eric DiazBTC, HYPENoNo
Joe ChoBTC, SOL, PUMP, ORENoNo
Marco CupillariHYPE, BTC, USDT, EURC, USDCChromie SquigglieNo
Robert BurkhartNoNoNo
Silvio BusoneroEUL, MORPHO, AAVE, ETH, SOL, METANoNo
TomaHYPENoNo

Blockworks Media

NameTokensNFTsCrypto Equities
Byron GilliamNoNoNo
Danny K.NoNoHOOD, IBIT
David CanellisNoNoNo
Felix JauvinETH, XPL, HOME, ENANoNo
Jason YanowitzBTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE, XRP, AVAXNodeMonkes, MadLads, Pudgy Penguin, Tensorians, CryptoDickButts, BadKids, Infinex PatronsCOIN, HOOD, GLXY, AVAT
Michael IppolitoBTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, RNDR, TAO, VIRTUALS, DEGEN, IMX, MIPPOPudgy Penguins, Tensorians, MadLads, Bad KidsNo

Angel Investments

NameAngel Investments
Jason Yanowitz3F, AllianceDAO, Allora, Andrena, Arch, Asset Reality, Astria, Axel, Beehiiv, Cap, Concrete/Blueprint, DFlow, Doormat, DoubleZero, Eco, Ejara, Ellipsis/Atlas, Fantasy, Fluent, Friktion, Galleon, GamerGains, Geneva, Helius, Infinex, The Invention Network, Inversion, Jito, Kado, Kinto, Kintsu, Lootbase, Meow, Monad, Movement, Omega/Juice, Opinions.fun, OuterSignal, Pear Protocol, PleasrDAO, Olive (fmr Polysynth), Rio (acq Eigen), River, Rome, Ryze, SkyTrade, Ultra, Uranium Digital, Valiant
Michael Ippolito3F, Astria, Ellipsis/Atlas, Delta, Sorella Labs, Helius, Jito, Monad, Rio (acq Eigen), Solayer, Ryze, Succinct, Stride, Garden

*This person was on leave or taking PTO during disclosure collection. Disclosure data will be collected and updated when the staff member returns to work.

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Latest Research

Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.

by Sam Schubert

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