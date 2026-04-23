Build With Us

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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Latest Research

Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.

by Sam Schubert

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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