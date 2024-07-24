Zac Townsend

Zac Townsend

Zac Townsend is the co-founder and CEO of Meanwhile, the world’s first Bitcoin life insurance company. Meanwhile’s mission is to democratize access to financial protection and security. Formerly, Townsend was a leader in the financial services practice of McKinsey & Company and served as the inaugural Chief Data Officer of California. Townsend was also the founder of a banking API business called Standard Treasury which was sold to Silicon Valley Bank.

recent news by Zac Townsend

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Opinion

Crypto investors must embrace new tax rules or risk falling behind

Crypto’s Wild West era is over — it’s time to embrace regulation to secure the future of digital assets

by Zac Townsend /

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