Wee Kian Lim

Wee Kian Lim

Wee Kian currently serves as CEO of DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), the world’s first bank-backed full-service digital exchange. With a career spanning over a decade in DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, Wee Kian previously served as its Regional Head of FX, Treasury and Markets, where he oversaw trading in South Korea, Indonesia, India, Vietnam and London. He also played a pivotal role in digitizing the bank’s FX products. Prior to DBS, Wee Kian held various roles at JL Capital Hedge Fund, Barclays, and UBS. He is also a Board Director at iFast Corp, and recently participated in a global initiative under the Bank of International Settlements to establish the FX Global Code.

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Opinion

This Bitcoin halving will be different — the institutions are here

I believe that the upcoming halving will be unlike any other that came before it for one key reason: Professional investors have entered crypto

by Wee Kian Lim /

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