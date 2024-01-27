Tim Haldorsson

Tim Haldorsson

Tim first stepped into the crypto world in 2017 and has never looked back since. Now CEO of crypto ecosystem growth agency Lunar Strategy, he’s contributed to a number of respected crypto publications and is always into talking about all things crypto.

recent news by Tim Haldorsson

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Opinion

Crypto without X? Consider it dead.

Regardless of whatever changes it has undergone since its Twitter days, X still acts as the “ground zero” of innovation

by Tim Haldorsson /

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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