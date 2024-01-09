Thomas Stuart

Thomas Stuart

Thomas Stuart is Co-founder and CEO of Fractal, a DAO tooling and scaling platform incubated by Decent DAO. With over a decade of expertise in technical product management, Thomas has played a pivotal role in the successful launch of various tech startups, including Rydesafely. His extensive experience collaborating with renowned brands like Jaguar and Samsung in the consumer markets lends him a distinct perspective as he spearheads the development of groundbreaking Web3 tools and applications for both mainstream and organizational use.

recent news by Thomas Stuart

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Opinion

Without privacy, DAO governance fails

But total privacy is not the answer — DAOs need a combination of transparency and selective private governance to succeed

by Thomas Stuart /

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