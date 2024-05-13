Tal Zackon

Tal Zackon

Tal Zackon is the CEO and Co-Founder of TRES, a Web3 financial data platform, focused on simplifying Web3 financial operations such as accounting, taxation, and audit. TRES was founded in 2022 and is backed by some of the most respected names in Web3, including Circle, Blockdaemon, Moonpay, Alchemy angels from Fireblocks and Chainalysis, and more. Prior to founding TRES, Tal was an angel investor and venture capitalist. He has also served as a Board Observer for Portis, 4M Analytics, Dataloop AI, Zero Networks and as a board member at Vayo. Other previous positions include Principal at F2 Venture Capital, Head of Growth at superwise.ai, General Manager at The Junction by F2 VC and Founder & General Manager at Project Upload.

recent news by Tal Zackon

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Opinion

Proof-of-reserves never cut it — and never will

If we can’t bring real context to the world of blockchain data, then we’ll be stuck with useless solutions like proof-of-reserves for the foreseeable future

by Tal Zackon /

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