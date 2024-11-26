Steve Gerbino

Steve Gerbino

Steve Gerbino is the CEO and co-founder of Koinos Group, leading the development of Koinos — a first of its kind, free-to-use blockchain designed to revolutionize Web3 application development. With over six years of experience in financial technology and four years dedicated to blockchain innovation, Steve is committed to creating accessible, user-friendly solutions. Under his leadership, Koinos Group is breaking down barriers to blockchain adoption, paving the way for a more inclusive and seamless decentralized ecosystem.

recent news by Steve Gerbino

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Opinion

Unless Web3 changes, the ‘next billion users’ are never coming

For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go

by Steve Gerbino /

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