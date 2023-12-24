Sipan Vardanyan

Sipan Vardanyan

Sipan Vardanyan is co-founder and CEO of Hexens, a cybersecurity solutions firm securing the world’s next-generation organizations by combining research and attacker mentality to reduce risk and fortify code.

recent news by Sipan Vardanyan

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Opinion

Web3 isn’t taking cybersecurity seriously enough

I have noticed a clear progression and build up to the dire situation we are currently facing with crypto cybersecurity

by Sipan Vardanyan /

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