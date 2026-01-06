Shaunda Devens
The treasury company now holds 673,783 BTC, but flow is more likely to be episodic in this year’s financial climate
DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory
2025 saw a huge compression in the valuation of new tokens, with the steepest losses in infrastructure and gaming
Lightspeed IR, launched with the Solana Foundation, aims to give allocators a single surface for diligence and communication
Nearly 40% of Hyperliquid’s daily active users trade through third-party frontends rather than the native UI
BTC’s Asia-session move and Ethena’s weaker yields reflect a market adjusting to tighter yen funding and softer derivatives carry
Nvidia’s blowout earnings brighten risk sentiment, but crypto lags as BTC selling accelerates and sector performance bifurcates
Lido unveils a new buyback plan while BTC treasury companies slip below mNAV — can either model can truly return value?
The Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package aimed at ending the shutdown, and bitcoin rose from its $100K bottom
Hyperliquid’s HIP-5 proposal ignites debate, while DePIN and DeFi bounce back
As flows consolidate and volatility fades, finding edge now means knowing which games are still worth playing
MegaETH’s public sale opens at an FDV between $1M–$999M, but premarket perpetuals on Hyperliquid already price it at approximately $5B
HIP-3 launches on mainnet, early builder distribution lifts XYZ100, and vHYPE opens deposits at 11 a.m. ET
Bitcoin miners are up more than 150% this year as investors re-rate them as energy infrastructure providers
Korea’s “Google” just bought the country’s “Coinbase” in a bold bid to build a super app spanning payments, stocks and crypto
The Fed’s rate cut set off a risk rotation, with BNB and HYPE leading majors with strong momentum
Crypto is shifting into risk-on mode — pump.fun dominates meme activity, while Lido leans on treasury maneuvers
Faster markets and bigger bets are reshaping how capital and predictions flow onchain