Shaunda Devens

Shaunda Devens

Shaunda is a Research Analyst covering DeFi, focusing on identifying early winners in Lending, Perpetuals, Liquid Staking, and other DeFi primitives. Shaunda previously worked as an Analyst for Keyrock Trading. Contact Shaunda at [email protected].

recent news by Shaunda Devens

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0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

The Strategy playbook looks different in 2026

The treasury company now holds 673,783 BTC, but flow is more likely to be episodic in this year’s financial climate

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Canton’s $6T RWA rails and Lighter’s Hyperliquid multiple

DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

The year new tokens died

2025 saw a huge compression in the valuation of new tokens, with the steepest losses in infrastructure and gaming

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Fixing crypto’s broken investor relations

Lightspeed IR, launched with the Solana Foundation, aims to give allocators a single surface for diligence and communication

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Hyperliquid: The frontend wars

Nearly 40% of Hyperliquid’s daily active users trade through third-party frontends rather than the native UI

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Yen pressures meet soft crypto carry

BTC’s Asia-session move and Ethena’s weaker yields reflect a market adjusting to tighter yen funding and softer derivatives carry

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

AI relief rally meets BTC drag

Nvidia’s blowout earnings brighten risk sentiment, but crypto lags as BTC selling accelerates and sector performance bifurcates

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Lido’s buybacks won’t fix the bigger problem

Lido unveils a new buyback plan while BTC treasury companies slip below mNAV — can either model can truly return value?

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Bitcoin is up as shutdown clouds begin to clear

The Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package aimed at ending the shutdown, and bitcoin rose from its $100K bottom

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Buybacks get pushback, and markets rebound

Hyperliquid’s HIP-5 proposal ignites debate, while DePIN and DeFi bounce back

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

When the easy trades disappear

As flows consolidate and volatility fades, finding edge now means knowing which games are still worth playing

by Kunal Doshi /
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Markets

MegaETH's public sale looks MegaCHEAP

MegaETH’s public sale opens at an FDV between $1M–$999M, but premarket perpetuals on Hyperliquid already price it at approximately $5B

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

HIP-3 brings equity perps to crypto

HIP-3 launches on mainnet, early builder distribution lifts XYZ100, and vHYPE opens deposits at 11 a.m. ET

by Shaunda Devens /
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DeFi

Miners power higher as Plasma’s stablecoin hype fades

Bitcoin miners are up more than 150% this year as investors re-rate them as energy infrastructure providers

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Naver acquires Upbit in Korea

Korea’s “Google” just bought the country’s “Coinbase” in a bold bid to build a super app spanning payments, stocks and crypto

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

CZ's return sends BNB rallying

The Fed’s rate cut set off a risk rotation, with BNB and HYPE leading majors with strong momentum

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Respect the PUMP: Crypto's emerging meme season

Crypto is shifting into risk-on mode — pump.fun dominates meme activity, while Lido leans on treasury maneuvers

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Solana prepares for Alpenglow

Faster markets and bigger bets are reshaping how capital and predictions flow onchain

by Shaunda Devens /

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