Shahar Madar

Shahar Madar

Shahar Madar is the VP of Security and Trust Products at Fireblocks. He leads a global unit of engineers, PMs, and security researchers on a mission to protect our customers from current and emerging financially motivated security threats. Shahar specializes in building Security, Identity, Compliance, and Governance solutions for the needs of large enterprises and prominent brands. He is also the Vice Chairman of Crypto ISAC, the not-for-profit association of organizations dedicated to advancing security initiatives across the crypto ecosystem.

recent news by Shahar Madar

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Opinion

We can't afford to repeat the mistakes exposed by the WazirX hack

Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks

by Shahar Madar /

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