Sam Schubert

Sam Schubert

Sam Schubert is a Research Analyst at Blockworks Research based in Australia. His work focuses on crypto equities, layer-1 protocols, and infrastructure through to emerging applications. Previously, Sam worked in equity research at Citibank. Contact Sam at [email protected]

recent news by Sam Schubert

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0xResearch Newsletter

A sleeper in the perps category

As Hyperliquid and Lighter battle for perps DEX dominance, Boros could capture the structural upside

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade lands today

Ethereum rolls out Fusaka, setting the stage for a stronger blob fee market and renewed deflationary potential

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Strategy stress, liquidity strain

Money market indicators are flashing liquidity stress again as crypto underperforms equities

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch Newsletter

New chains, old problems

What Monad’s launch, MegaETH pre-market pricing, and the Berachain refund story say about today’s infra market

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Monad ships mainnet, while markets rebound

Rate cut probabilities swing back and risk assets recover, while Monad goes live and Galaxy’s investment case evolves

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Markets in full risk-off mode

Markets retreated on Monday amid renewed macro uncertainty, with every index in the red except crypto minders

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ika could redefine trustless cross-chain DeFi

A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Red day for crypto, green day for miners

Crypto markets were negative yesterday, but BTC miners rallied on blockbuster HPC deals

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Gold declined but still outperformed BTC last week

Equities remained more resilient to macro weakness, with S&P and Nasdaq 100 gains

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

SOL ETFs begin trading: Can Jito drive a network rebound?

As Solana ETFs launch but network REV trends lower, Jito sits at the intersection of new capital inflows and microstructure improvements

by Sam Schubert /
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DeFi

The megawatt trade: Are bitcoin miners just getting started?

As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers

by Marc Arjoon /

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