Sam Schubert
As Hyperliquid and Lighter battle for perps DEX dominance, Boros could capture the structural upside
Ethereum rolls out Fusaka, setting the stage for a stronger blob fee market and renewed deflationary potential
Money market indicators are flashing liquidity stress again as crypto underperforms equities
What Monad’s launch, MegaETH pre-market pricing, and the Berachain refund story say about today’s infra market
Rate cut probabilities swing back and risk assets recover, while Monad goes live and Galaxy’s investment case evolves
Markets retreated on Monday amid renewed macro uncertainty, with every index in the red except crypto minders
A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk
Crypto markets were negative yesterday, but BTC miners rallied on blockbuster HPC deals
Equities remained more resilient to macro weakness, with S&P and Nasdaq 100 gains
As Solana ETFs launch but network REV trends lower, Jito sits at the intersection of new capital inflows and microstructure improvements
As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers