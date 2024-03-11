Sam Brown

Sam Brown

Sam Brown, a Purple Heart recipient and former Infantry Officer, transitioned from military service to entrepreneurship after a life-changing injury in Afghanistan. Graduating with an MBA from Southern Methodist University, he leveraged his leadership skills and business acumen to establish a successful small business providing emergency pharmaceutical support to veterans. An early adopter of cryptocurrency, Sam invested in Bitcoin in 2017. Now, as he runs for U.S. Senate in Nevada, Sam embodies a new generation of conservative leadership, driven by a commitment to service and a strong understanding of both traditional business and emerging financial technologies.

recent news by Sam Brown

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Opinion

America deserves a financial alternative — and it’s crypto

Crypto is in the foundational stages of a great technological and financial revolution — we can’t let it pass us by

by Sam Brown /

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Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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