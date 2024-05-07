Ryan Whitehead

Ryan Whitehead

Ryan Whitehead is the Moonbeam Foundation’s Global Head of Marketing, where he owns branding, messaging and outreach. Moonbeam is a major EVM-compatible parachain integrating Polkadot with the Ethereum ecosystem. Prior to Moonbeam, Ryan was Director of Product Marketing - Ecosystems at Coinbase. He’s also held senior positions at Facebook and Microsoft. He’s a graduate of Stanford University.

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Opinion

The most important trend in crypto? It’s always been memecoins

Forget the halving. Don’t mention ETFs. Memecoins are arguably the most important narrative in crypto

by Ryan Whitehead /

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