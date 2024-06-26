Rita Martins

Rita Martins

Rita is the author of "Web3 in Financial Services," available for purchase at major retailers including Amazon, and independent bookstores. She serves on the advisory board of several startups specializing in DeFi, blockchain, digital assets, and crypto, particularly at the intersection with finance. Previously, Rita was the Global Head of FinTech Partnerships at HSBC, where she played a pivotal role in incubating and accelerating disruptive technologies, driving significant advancements in the FinTech landscape. Her extensive background also includes strategy and digital transformation roles at Accenture and Ernst & Young, where she led large-scale projects, helping clients achieve critical strategic milestones

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Opinion

The future of finance? TradFi plus DeFi

Leaders on both sides of the divide will need to develop new skills to fully harness new tech innovations

by Rita Martins /

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