Renée Pinto da Silva Barton

Renée Pinto da Silva Barton

Renée Pinto da Silva Barton leads impact at the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), where she conducts original research and documents the real world impacts of crypto and Web3 innovation to inform policy discussion around digital assets. She is also the Director of Research at the Center for a Digital Future, a project of CCI and the Kellogg Foundation. She previously led research at the World Economic Forum's Crypto Research and Design Lab, and prior to that managed research and analysis for clients working at the intersection of policy, technology, and communities as a consultant at HR&A Advisors.

recent news by Renée Pinto da Silva Barton

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Opinion

Global players risk climate disaster if they keep ignoring Web3

Web3 holds the key to climate action, so why isn’t the rest of the world listening?

by Renée Pinto da Silva Barton /

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