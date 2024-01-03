Ray Chan

Ray Chan

Ray Chan is the CEO and co-founder of 9GAG, a global entertainment network with a 200 million global audience, and the CEO and Founder of Memeland, the fastest and largest growing SocialFi ecosystem and web3 venture studio. An alumnus of Y Combinator and 500 Startups, Ray has a track record of fostering community-driven digital innovation. Prior to his success with 9GAG and Memeland, he contributed to Singboard and played a pivotal role at aNobii, an online reading community acquired by a consortium including HMV Group and major publishers in 2010.

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Opinion

The future of Web3 lies in the Asia-Pacific

In a year when global investment in Web3 seemed to be slowing down, APAC investment has been accelerating

by Ray Chan /

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