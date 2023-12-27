Peter Herzog

Peter Herzog

Peter is currently working to advance responsible rules of the road for the digital asset & web3 industries as Associate Director for State & Local Government Affairs at the Crypto Council for Innovation.

recent news by Peter Herzog

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Opinion

States, not Washington, will lead crypto regulation in 2024

Blockchain enthusiasts focusing only on what’s happening around Washington are missing the forest for the trees

by Peter Herzog /

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