Pedro Solimano

Pedro Solimano

Pedro is a Chilean freelance journalist who has been covering the crypto space since 2019. Along with his Latin American finance newsletter called La Cadena, Pedro has written for Decrypt, Bitcoin Magazine, Finder, Sin Permiso, El Mostrador, and a variety of other publications.

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Opinion

Sam Bankman-Fried will not haunt us forever

It may hurt today, but there will come a time when SBF becomes a distant memory of an industry just getting off its training wheels

by Pedro Solimano /

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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