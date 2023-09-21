Patrick White

Patrick White

Pat White is the co-founder and CEO of Bitwave, the leading enterprise accounting platform for digital assets. Bitwave helps enterprise accounting and finance professionals mitigate digital asset complexities with services for crypto accounting, tax tracking, bookkeeping, DeFi ROI monitoring, and crypto AR/AP. Pat is a recognized software engineering leader with over ten years of experience building enterprise software at Intuit, Microsoft, Five9, and Fortify Software (now HP Security). Pat launched an enterprise software consulting firm (Ally Software) in 2009, which he ran for three years before creating Synata, an enterprise search engine that Cisco acquired in 2016. He has contributed code to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several other cryptocurrency projects. He is a co-host of The DeFi Daily podcast and a University of Southern California graduate.

recent news by Patrick White

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Opinion

The IRS' crypto tax guidance is a slow creep toward rationality

Their current stance is a half-baked attempt that could stifle innovation and burden an emerging industry

by Patrick White /

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Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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