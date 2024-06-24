Nikita Ovchinnik

Nikita Ovchinnik

Nikita Ovchinnik is a seasoned entrepreneur and early-stage investor in DeFi. He co-founded Barter DeFi, a prominent swap system handling a substantial on-chain volume of 3.5 billion. Barter DeFi collaborates with various partners, such as Hashflow, Origin, Native, Caddi Finance, Mean Finance, and more. As one of the first employees at 1Inch Network, he played a pivotal role as CBDO. Nikita is widely recognized for his expertise and often speaks at global conferences, where he shares valuable insights with industry peers.

recent news by Nikita Ovchinnik

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Opinion

Don’t hold your breath for an altcoin ETF

Despite the approval of the Ethereum ETF, a flurry of approvals for other altcoin ETFs is highly unlikely anytime soon

by Nikita Ovchinnik /

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