Nathaniel Harmon

Nathaniel Harmon

Nathaniel Harmon is the co-founder of OceanBit, a leading ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) provider ushering in an era of clean baseload energy. Nate is the inventor of Demand Response OTEC, a chemical oceanographer and engineer who received his M.S. in Marine Geology, Geochemistry, and Marine Geology and a B.S. in Environmental Science from the University of Hawaii where he focused on autonomous oceanographic instrument development and microfluidic chemical engineering. Prior to co-founding OceanBit, Nate worked on proposals and research for the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative and founded the Bitcoin-software development and consulting firm Blockchain Solutions Hawaii.

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Opinion

The Bitcoin halving is over — greener mining is coming

We should be paying attention to the net positive Bitcoin can have for the future of humanity

by Nathaniel Harmon /

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