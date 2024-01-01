Matthew Iles

Matthew Iles

Matthew is a brand strategist and Web3 product builder. He is the co-founder & COO of Mojito, the first company to spin out of Serotonin. Mojito is a Web3 platform for NFT commerce that powers Sotheby’s dedicated NFT marketplace, Sotheby’s Metaverse, where Matthew currently serves as Managing Director. Previous to his work at Serotonin, Matthew founded the blockchain-for-journalism startup Civil, which was acquired by ConsenSys, one of the most important companies in the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem. Before entering the world of decentralized technology, Matthew led Nine Lines, a prominent marketing agency where he worked with 40+ consumer startups over 6 years, and he co-created the digital marketing course for General Assembly.

recent news by Matthew Iles

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Opinion

NFTs are the new cookies

The next big trend in Web3 after loyalty may very well be a more efficient and engaging form of advertising

by Matthew Iles /

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