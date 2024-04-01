Martin Goycoolea Scott

Martin Goycoolea Scott

Martin Goycoolea Scott is the Product Lead & Builder of Zeal. His journey into the crypto space began in 2017, via a drive to make personal finance approachable and user-friendly. Since then, Martin has spent his time focused on making personal finance and payments easier and friendlier. Martin has a wealth of experience in tech, working as Head of Growth at Mach, Office Lead at Revolut, Head of Product and Growth at EdTech firm Eedi.

recent news by Martin Goycoolea Scott

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Opinion

Don’t let wallets be crypto’s bottleneck

Wallets still have a long way to go before they can be recognized as a trustful financial tool for the everyday person

by Martin Goycoolea Scott /

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