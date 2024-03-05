Markus Infanger

Markus Infanger

Markus Infanger joined Ripple in January 2019 and currently is the SVP of RippleX, a business unit supporting partnerships and developer growth around the XRP Ledger. Prior to Ripple, Markus was in banking for over 20 years leading global teams in Foreign Exchange. He is currently also completing an Executive MBA with TRIUM (LSE, NYU, HEC Paris).

recent news by Markus Infanger

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Opinion

DeFi needs institutions — and regulation 

While oversight may clash with the staunchest ideological DeFi proponents, it’s time to confront reality

by Markus Infanger /

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