Mark Long

Mark Long

Mark Long is CEO of Shrapnel, a AAA first-person extraction shooter, with a creator ecosystem that empowers players to own their creations and shape the future of the game. A former head of Xcloud at Microsoft and publishing at HBO, he is a 27-year game industry veteran who has produced more than 32 titles on every platform from SEGA Genesis to Oculus Rift. Established across many media forms, Mark is also a member of the Producers Guild and a New York Times bestselling graphic novel author.

recent news by Mark Long

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Opinion

Play-to-earn was a bust — we need to create-to-earn

Players care more about playing a high-quality game than they do about earning money: The shine wears off

by Mark Long /

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