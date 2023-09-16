Mariana Krym

Mariana Krym

Mariana Krym, COO of VSC, a HealthFi ecosystem that leverages Web3 technology to promote positive lifestyle habits through anonymized health data monetization. Mariana has also worked as a crypto trader for close to a decade and is a veteran media consultant expert, having worked with such notable companies as Waze (now Google), Twitter, Spotify, Snapchat, and LinkedIn.

recent news by Mariana Krym

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Opinion

Web3 is far from its iPhone moment

Until leaders can deliver, Web3 will continue to be little more than an interesting set of failed projects and fringe idealists

by Mariana Krym /

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