Marc Taverner

Marc Taverner

Marc Taverner is the CEO and co-founder of XEROF, a leading Swiss financial services provider specializing in cryptoassets. He has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry and now pioneers the use of cryptoassets for liquidity and efficiency in financial services worldwide. Previously, Marc founded InComm Conferencing, a company focusing on detailed events ranging from large-port calls, operator-assisted conferences, webcasts, medical education events, investor relations calls, and onsite production. He successfully sold the company to join the C-suite of the leading European Bitcoin and blockchain firm, Bitfury. Marc then directed INATBA, one of the largest multi-stakeholder blockchain trade associations in Europe, backed by the European Commission and Abu Dhabi Global Market. During his tenure, he led the multi-stakeholder response to the EU cryptoasset regulation MiCA. Marc is also an angel investor and advisor to several web3 and crypto companies.

recent news by Marc Taverner

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Opinion

BlackRock and other bitcoin ETFs rob bitcoin of its room to grow

The vise grip organizations like BlackRock have on bitcoin in order to fill their ETFs is a threat to bitcoin’s adoption

by Marc Taverner /
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Opinion

We need more ‘boring’ Web3 companies solving real problems

Don’t overlook developers and startups tirelessly building real infrastructure for something flashier

by Marc Taverner /

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