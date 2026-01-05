Marc Arjoon

Marc Arjoon

Marc Arjoon is a Research Analyst based in the UK covering DeFi, Ethereum, Bitcoin and their L2s. Marc Arjoon was previously a research analyst and CoinShares and UBS. Marc joined this space to help democratize access to financial services globally. Contact Marc at [email protected].

recent news by Marc Arjoon

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0xResearch Newsletter

ETH derivatives reset and the next retail trade

ETH derivatives show a disciplined rebuild of risk, with rising open interest pointing to healthier leverage

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Yield Basis is making native BTC yield a reality

Yield Basis introduces an IL-free AMM design that already dominates BTC DEX liquidity

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

The perps wars are heating up

Hyperliquid’s weekly volume trails newer rivals as a Lighter airdrop looms

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Coinbase embeds Solana trading

The platform turns to onchain rails for Solana assets while crypto M&A and fundraising surge to cycle highs

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Capital gets selective

Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

ETFs flash a bid, HumidiFi tokenizes

BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade lands today

Ethereum rolls out Fusaka, setting the stage for a stronger blob fee market and renewed deflationary potential

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Klarna steps into stablecoins

Payments shift as KlarnaUSD lands on Tempo and MegaETH’s USDm rollout accelerates despite a messy predeposit

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Revenue declines and ETF outflows keep pressure on the crypto market

Meanwhile, high performance in AI and DePIN signals a renewed speculative appetite in infrastructure and computation.

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

We should give everybody unrestricted access to leveraged perpetuals for stocks

MegaETH’s mainnet beta launch is imminent; meanwhile, equity perpetuals markets accelerate across HIP-3 providers

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ika could redefine trustless cross-chain DeFi

A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto flashes red as ETF flows reverse

BTC tumbles 15-20% from recent highs while ETF outflows signal shifting sentiment among institutional players

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterFinance

Stablecoins step into the remittance game

MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money

by Marc Arjoon /
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DeFi

The megawatt trade: Are bitcoin miners just getting started?

As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

New token trading opportunities on the horizon

The market is down, but at least there are new tokens to buy or sell

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ETH’s price isn’t the only metric trending up

ETH onchain is slowly coming back while Crypto Twitter’s falling in love with a new flavor of gambling

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Tether: Quasi-sovereign allocator

Tether’s ascent as a top-10 foreign buyer of Treasurys signals stablecoin issuers are no longer just liquidity users

by Marc Arjoon /

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