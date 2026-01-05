ETH derivatives show a disciplined rebuild of risk, with rising open interest pointing to healthier leverage
Yield Basis introduces an IL-free AMM design that already dominates BTC DEX liquidity
Hyperliquid’s weekly volume trails newer rivals as a Lighter airdrop looms
The platform turns to onchain rails for Solana assets while crypto M&A and fundraising surge to cycle highs
Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve
BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks
Ethereum rolls out Fusaka, setting the stage for a stronger blob fee market and renewed deflationary potential
Payments shift as KlarnaUSD lands on Tempo and MegaETH’s USDm rollout accelerates despite a messy predeposit
Meanwhile, high performance in AI and DePIN signals a renewed speculative appetite in infrastructure and computation.
MegaETH’s mainnet beta launch is imminent; meanwhile, equity perpetuals markets accelerate across HIP-3 providers
A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk
BTC tumbles 15-20% from recent highs while ETF outflows signal shifting sentiment among institutional players
MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money
As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers
The market is down, but at least there are new tokens to buy or sell
ETH onchain is slowly coming back while Crypto Twitter’s falling in love with a new flavor of gambling
Tether’s ascent as a top-10 foreign buyer of Treasurys signals stablecoin issuers are no longer just liquidity users